School receives over $100,000 dollar grant to improve literacy

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne Primary and Intermediate Schools have received a Successful Outcomes for Arkansas Readers, or SOAR grant, for over $100,000 to improve their reading and writing programs.
They plan to use the grant to improve the literary curriculum by purchasing new materials and training teachers on new skills.
The new curriculum is “Phonics First,” a multisensory foundational curriculum.
Shirley Taylor, assistant principal at Wynne Intermediate School, said the curriculum is a positive change for students.
“That allows students to do multisensory activities and focus on the phonics so they can learn to read and write better,” Taylor said.
Debra Heath, Wynne Primary School principal, said that students getting a firm foundation is essential.
“Literacy is so important, and there are a lot of studies that show that if students are not reading on grade level by the time they’re in the third grade that they likely never will, so we feel an intense opportunity here with our young readers,” said Heath.
Both schools say they are more than excited about the grant.
They say that it is a positive impact on the students, and it will help improve their education.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.