UACCB returning to in-person classes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the new year begins, students at one Northeast Arkansas college will return to in-person classes.
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville announced Monday it will offer in-person classes for the Spring 2021 semester.
To adhere to the state’s COVID-19 directives and ensure student and staff safety, class sizes for composition, literature, and basic skills will be reduced from 25 to a total of 20 students.
Math, science, history, psychology, and philosophy lecture classes will be held in one of five larger areas on campus, including the lecture and banquet halls in Independence Hall.
Online class options, according to the news release, will be maintained and capacity will be increased as needed.
College administrators said they decided to “make a full return to in-person classes” following student input on a “Campus Pulse” survey.
Of the 124 students who responded to the survey, 84.7% said they were comfortable taking in-person classes on campus, and 64% said in-person learning was their preferred method of learning.
“We have listened to students and heard what they need to have the best experience – and that is in-person learning,” said Zach Perrine, vice chancellor for student affairs. “The great thing is that we developed new ways to interact and stay safe in fall that will carry over to spring 2021. The support is here, and we are ready for the students to be back.”
Spring 2021 registration continues through Jan. 8. Those interested in applying should call 870-612-2000 or click here. Classes start Jan. 11.
