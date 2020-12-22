Annual Christmas meal in Greene County to continue amid pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The coronavirus pandemic has canceled many holiday meals but one Christmas meal in Greene County is still on with plans to feed hundreds.
The 11th annual Greene County Community Christmas normally feeds over 1,000 people. This year, they’re planning on serving around 800 people.
COVID has forced many annual events to change and the community Christmas dinner is no different.
There will be no live music, fellowship gathering, or passing out toys but they will deliver meals and offer a drive-through option.
The turkey, dressing, and all the fixings will be served hot on Christmas Eve.
Event Coordinator Racheale West says while the Christmas meal is different, they’re grateful they’re still offering the food.
“This year, it’s a little heartbreaking that we can’t do all of those things, but it takes the community,” she said. “In the background, we’re going to wear masks, we’re going to wear gloves, we’re going to do everything we can to protect ourselves and everyone else.”
If you’re picking up your meal, lines begin serving at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Drivers and passengers are advised to remain in their vehicles at all times and enter the fairgrounds on the Armory side.
If you’d like a meal delivered to you, the deadline to register is Dec. 23. To place your order, call 870-335-8624.
