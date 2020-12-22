Arkansas State LB Caleb Bonner enters transfer portal

Arkansas State LB Caleb Bonner enters transfer portal
By Chris Hudgison | December 22, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 3:47 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2019 All-Sun Belt linebacker Caleb Bonner is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. He tweeted details Monday night.

Bonner played in 44 games in 4 seasons in Jonesboro. Injuries limited the Alabama native to just 6 games in 2020. Caleb put up some numbers wearing the scarlet and black. He recorded a total of 127 tackles and 8 and a half tackles for a loss.

His only interception was a 2019 pick-six in a A-State win over Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.