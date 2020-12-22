Austin Reaves has 13 pts but Oklahoma falls to #15 Texas Tech

Texas Tech, leading by three, fouled Oklahoma’s De’Vion Harmon with 4 seconds left. Harmon made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Victor Iwuakor rebounded for Oklahoma and was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. He missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Oklahoma got the offensive rebound and got off several shots near the basket — but none went in.