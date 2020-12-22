Authorities investigate death at Butler Co. Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to a Facebook post by KWOC, an inmate at the Butler County Jail died while in custody over the weekend.
Few details are being released at this time.
The Butler County Coroner Andy Moore confirmed the death and an autopsy was held Monday morning.
Moore said no trauma was found and they are waiting on the toxicology reports.
This incident is still under investigation.
