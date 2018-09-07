Big Temperature Swings to End 2020

Temperature swings are the big story to end December and 2020. We’ve got one more day with highs in the 50s before temperatures drop 20 degrees. We’ll wake up below freezing on Christmas Eve, and it won’t get much warmer than that during the day despite sunshine. Highs stay in the 30s. You’ll need the heater and fireplace on full blast Christmas morning to open presents as temperatures fall to the low 20s. It’ll feel like the teens, or lower, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mornings. Highs will be near 40 degrees on Christmas Day. It won’t be warm, but we will see highs in the 50s return for the weekend. Another cold airmass may arrive ahead of the New Year. Scattered showers are likely Wednesday and possible again Sunday/Monday.