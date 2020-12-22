City receives grant for downtown park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro announced Tuesday it had received a $200,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism for a downtown park.
The matching grant requires 50% by the city, and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin earmarked $100,000 in the 2021 budget to secure funding for the park.
The park will be near the southwest corner of Union and Monroe Street.
“With all the growth we are seeing downtown, from the promising prospects for the former Citizens Bank building to the new street lighting and development on Union, this is just perfect,” Perrin said.
The city plans to have a grassy area with shade trees allowing people to come and relax.
The match grant was approved back in June by the city council.
Crews are already making plans for the park.
Once the park is opened, the city says West Monroe Avenue will be closed permanently.
