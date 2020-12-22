Dec. 22: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Dec. 22, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front passed through Region 8 yesterday with very little fanfare.
Expect sunshine to continue through Tuesday although upper 50s won’t feel quite as warm.
Showers move in Wednesday ahead of our next cold front, leaving us with a quarter-inch of rainfall.
Get ready for much colder weather this Christmas holiday, where daily highs struggle to hit 40°F and overnight lows fall to near 20.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A late-night crash knocked out power to several Jonesboro residents and businesses.
The second rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is going to some of the most at-risk people in Region 8.
A former Region 8 law enforcement officer accused of stealing $30,000 has pleaded guilty.
A former Region 8 law enforcement officer accused of stealing $30,000 has pleaded guilty.
