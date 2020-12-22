Gov. Parson grants 24 pardons, commutes four sentences

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson granted pardons to 24 individuals who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.
“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals lives that will matter most,” Governor Parson said. “We are encouraged and hopeful that these individuals will take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Official pardon documents were filed and sent to the individuals.
In addition to these pardons, Governor Parson has decided to commute three prior drug offenders to house arrest. These offenders were made parole ineligible by a statute that was subsequently repealed by the Missouri General Assembly. Missouri Supreme Court case law holds that the repeal of the statute did not legally apply retroactively to these offenders.
“These offenders would not be subject to a legal bar for parole eligibility if sentenced today due to the repeal of the prior statute by the General Assembly. They have all been active participants in programming, completed numerous restorative justice hours, and demonstrated good behavior while incarcerated,” Governor Parson said.
After a home plan is approved by the Parole Board, the three offenders will serve the remainder of their prison terms under supervised house arrest.
The Missouri Department of Corrections has notified the offenders receiving this commutation. Governor Parson also decided to commute the sentence of a female drug offender.
Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files. At last report, there were 3,695 pending clemency applications.
