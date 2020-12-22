Man accused of child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond after police say they found hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone.
Jonesboro police arrested Brenton Skylar Gibson, 36, of Forrest City on Wednesday, Dec. 16, on suspicion of distributing/possessing/viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers seized Gibson’s Nokia phone during a Dec. 8 arrest.
While conducting a search warrant of the phone, Detective Bill Brown said they found more than 300 images and videos of nude children with their genitalia exposed.
“The videos and images also show juveniles in various sexual acts,” Brown stated in the affidavit.
After reviewing the court document, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause on Dec. 9 to charge Gibson and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Police apprehended Gibson on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
During his probable cause hearing on Friday, Dec. 18, Fowler set Gibson’s bond at $100,000 cash-only.
Should he make bond before his Jan. 22 appearance circuit court, Fowler also ordered Gibson to wear an ankle monitor.
