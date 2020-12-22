A Mississippi County showdown headlined the final night of hoops before Christmas break.
Blytheville opened their game at Osceola on a 17-0 run. The Seminoles cut the deficit to 2 in the 4th, but the Chickasaws would pull away for a 72-63 victory.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/22/20)
Blytheville 72, Osceola 63 (Boys)
Valley View 73, Nettleton 64 (Boys)
Little Rock Christian 54, Jonesboro 52 (Boys)
Jonesboro 41, Mountain Home 38 (Girls)
Brookland 61, Riverside 49 (Girls)
Corning 64, Rivercrest 59 (Girls)
Highland 52, Salem 46 (Boys)
Salem 62, Highland 38 (Girls)
Walnut Ridge 64, Pocahontas 53 (Boys)
Pocahontas 46, Walnut Ridge 43 (Girls)
