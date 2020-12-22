Pharmacist recommends pre-Christmas rapid COVID test

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Christmas just days away, many are choosing to get the rapid COVID-19 test before going home to their extended families.
Woodsprings Pharmacy in Jonesboro has seen an increase in rapid testing this week and compared it to the week before Thanksgiving.
On average, they test 200 people a week for coronavirus. This week, they’ve seen a 10-15 percent jump in testing.
Since beginning their rapid tests, they’ve had a 20 percent positivity rate.
During the week of Thanksgiving, 10 people learned they had COVID, even though they were asymptomatic.
Pharmacist Dylan Dulaney said it’s not a bad idea to get the test before the Christmas festivities.
“There’s a lot of value in it,” he said. “Finding positives, no doubt, rapidly and you know, ‘Hey, I’m positive and you can kind of make a game plan,’ not only with your doctor but with your plans, obviously not going to that Christmas or holiday get-together.”
The accuracy of your rapid test depends on the timeframe in which you were exposed or began showing symptoms.
If you’re asymptomatic but were exposed, they suggest waiting 5-7 days before getting tested.
If you begin showing symptoms, wait until 72 hours after those symptoms began to get your COVID-19 test.
Woodsprings Pharmacy charges $95 for their rapid test but ensures a test result within 2-3 hours.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.