Rebekah Gould murder suspect returned to Arkansas

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of killing Rebekah Gould 16 years ago is back in Arkansas to face charges.
William Miller of Cottage Grove, Oregon, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection to Gould’s death.
He has been fighting extradition since his arrest on Nov. 7.
According to online court documents, Miller is being held in the Izard County Detention Center without bond awaiting his Wednesday, Dec. 23, arraignment.
Investigators say Miller was visiting from Texas in 2004 when he killed Gould and dumped her body off Highway 9, just south of Melbourne.
