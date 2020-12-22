Sex offender accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A registered sex offender is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond after investigators alleged he had sexual contact with a young child.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday, Dec. 21, to arrest Eddie Marcus Higgins, 38, of Jonesboro on one count of second-degree sexual assault and failure to register/comply with reporting requirements.
According to court documents, the victim’s mother contacted police on Dec. 18 after the child said Higgins “had done things to her in a sexual nature” multiple times in the last week.
The child said Higgins had sexual contact while they were “play fighting,” the affidavit stated.
During their investigation, officers learned that Higgins, who is a Level 2 sex offender, was not registered to the address where they found him.
During a Mirandized interview, Higgins reportedly denied touching the juvenile but admitted to living at the address despite not being registered there.
He is currently being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance on Jan. 22.
