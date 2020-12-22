Six Razorbacks selected to All-SEC Team

Burks is the first Arkansas wide receiver to earn All-SEC recognition since Drew Morgan in 2015 when he earned the honor from the Associated Press. Cobi Hamilton in 2012 was the last Arkansas wideout to be named to the Coaches’ All-SEC team when he was placed on the first team. Burks is ranked fourth in the SEC and 18th nationally with 820 receiving yards, placed sixth in the league with 5.7 receptions per game and seventh with seven touchdowns. Against Missouri, the Warren, Ark. native made 10 catches for a career-high 206 receiving yards, the third-best single-game mark in program history. The sophomore is tied for sixth in the FBS with six games of 90+ receiving yards. Burks scored a touchdown in three straight games against Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee, totaling four during that stretch, catching two TDs against the Aggies. This season, Burks is one of just four FBS players to post 130+ receiving yards and 40+ rushing yards in the same game when he made 11 grabs for 137 yards and ran four times for 46 yards against Ole Miss. As a freshman last season, Burks was named to the Coaches’ second team as a returner.