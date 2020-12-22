State, local governments legally able to require vaccinations for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be shipped across the country, employees wonder if their place of business will require them to be vaccinated.
Not only is it legal for private companies to make it a requirement, but state and local government employers can as well.
“It doesn’t violate the 14th amendment,” said Tressa Johnson, partner and employment attorney with Johnson & Bennet Law PLLC.
Johnson added that government employers requiring employees to be vaccinated is nothing new; in fact, there’s a more than 100-year-old precedent.
“Going back to 1905, the Supreme Court gave that power to Massachusetts back in the Smallpox Epidemic,” she said.
Employers have to be careful about the questions they ask if they want to confirm an employee has been vaccinated.
“Maybe it’s not related to your employment, it’s just far-reaching, and you wonder if they’re trying to see if you have some other type of disability that they can discriminate against you. Employers have to be very careful about their questioning,” she explained.
Employees can also provide their shot records as proof of being vaccinated.
Johnson says workers can inform their bosses that they do not want to be vaccinated because of religious reasons, or health reasons such as a disability.
“Those accommodations need to be put in writing and I suggest people always do it an email. If you are then fired after seeking accommodations, then you would want to go to the EEOC and file a charge of discrimination,” she explained
Johnson anticipates that companies in the Mid-South won’t shy away from asking their employees to be vaccinated.
“We have huge companies here that have hundreds of thousands of people working together,” she said. “I think, yes, they are going to make it a requirement. I would not be shocked.”
