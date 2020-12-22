Gov. authorizes two alternative COVID-19 care sites in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson starts by wishing everyone a good holiday under challenging circumstances.
The governor gives the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.
1,941 new cases reported statewide.
1,103 new hospitalizations up 25 from Monday.
An additional 43 have died from the virus the death toll sets at 3,338.
Since last week 12,969 healthcare workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas.
Gov. Hutchinson authorizes an alternate care site to be built in partnership with Baptist Health Systems in Central Arkansas.
The new site will be managed by COVIDComm to help with needs across the state.
Gov. Hutchinson announces a directive by the Department of Health for events at commercial venues with 10 or more people to obtain a permit. This takes effect on Jan. 2 and runs through March 1.
The governor notes that cases in Northeast Arkansas have come down with Central Arkansas leading the state with the growth rate of COVID-19 cases.
