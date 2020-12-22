Youth pastor released from hospital after two-month battle with COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two months and five medical centers later, Brandon Pendergrass was discharged from the hospital and headed home to Willisville.
“Between God and the nursing staff and the doctors, they saved my life and no words can describe what they did for me,” Pendergrass said.
This was a long-anticipated day for Brandon Pendergrass.
“Today I get to go home,” Pendergrass said. “It’s changed my life honestly, it really has.”
At 29 years old and with no underlying health conditions, complications from COVID-19 nearly killed him.
Just three days before he and his wife ended their quarantine in October, his health declined quickly and he said his breathing was difficult.
He was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Murphysboro where he was intubated and sedated.
“They called my wife and I was on the phone with her and was like, ‘I have no idea what’s going on but they wanted me to call you, tell you I love you and that was it,’” Pendergrass said.
A month later he woke up in St. Louis University Hospital and there he was put on a ventilator and almost had to get a lung transplant.
“They were worried that I wasn’t going to be able to talk because I was out for so long, they were worried I wasn’t going to be able to eat normal,” Pendergrass said.
Now, he’s on the track to recovery, leaving Missouri Delta Medical Center to be home with family for the holidays.
“Today marks exactly two months since I’ve been in the hospital and I’m super excited to be home,” he said.
He said he has a new perspective on coronavirus because of his experience.
“I was very skeptical at first because of this whole virus, he said. “I wasn’t one to wear a mask all the time, but I definitely encourage it today because it does affect young people.”
Pendergrass did not have pre-existing health conditions before being diagnosed with COVID-19.
His doctors expect his recovery to last a few months.
