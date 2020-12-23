Arkansas State football signee Wyatt Begeal shining in Texas 6A State Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO (KAIT) - A future Red Wolf is in pursuit of a Texas state championship.
Wyatt Begeal rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown this past Friday. The dual threat quarterback was key as Cibolo Steele beat Round Rock 26-19 in overtime.
Begeal reflected December 16th after signing with Arkansas State. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, since last January when I first committed,” he told KSAT. “When I made that decision I was fully committed, I can’t wait to get up there. You know, getting looked at by colleges, going through recruiting process is never an easy time. Took my visit up there, after I left, I prayed about it a little bit, just felt like that was home. I could see myself living there for 4 to 5 years. And then life after college, I just felt like that was the best place I could grow as an athlete and as a young man.”
Steele travels to Corpus Christi on Saturday. The Knights face Laredo United South in the 6A Regional Semifinals.
