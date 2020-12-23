Arkansas surprises Canaan & Ginger Sandy with season tickets for life

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - If the Razorbacks are playing, the Sandys are guaranteed to be in the building.
Canaan suited up in the 2014 Red-White Game and was enshrined in the ESPN Fan Hall of Fame. His mom Ginger has racked up countless miles driving them from Cave City to Fayetteville. They’ve attended countless Arkansas events in the past 30+ years. They also travel to see Razorback commits play in high school games.
The 38 year old continues to show great dedication for the Hogs while overcoming health issues. He was born with Down’s Syndrome, a hole in his heart, intestinal blockage and deaf. Sandy had heart surgery in March 2019 and suffered a stroke at the end of last year.
The Sandys were at Bud Walton Arena on Sunday to watch the hoop Hogs. Watching their favorite team wasn’t the only gift they received. Arkansas gave the Sandys season tickets for life to all Razorback home games in all sports.
