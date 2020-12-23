Central Baptist Church moves Christmas Eve services to online-only

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many churches preparing to host Christmas services, Central Baptist Church has moved their Christmas Eve service to an online-only format.
Director of Media and Communications at Central Baptist Bob Snell says the church wanted to be safe while also bringing the service to your home.
“It’s one of our most anticipated services of the year,” Snell said. “We could not house that many people here and still follow the guidelines that we’ve been following so strictly since this began.”
Snell says around 4,000 people would usually pack the Jonesboro campus for the service, but with COVID-19 in the picture, the church says they wanted to use caution.
“I know it’s not the same,” Snell said. “We’re hoping they can make a connection through what they see, what they hear, and what they worship.”
The church recorded the service on-location at King’s Ranch in Jonesboro. Snell says they’ve never done their Christmas Eve service like this before, but he’s excited about the finished product.
“We knew that this was still going to be a great way to reach people, to share the message of Jesus and to celebrate what Christmas really is,” he said.
The services will take place Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Central’s website and social media pages.
