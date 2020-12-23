Community COVID-19 cases continue to rise, place 182 districts in “red zone”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of school districts in the state with 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents has gone up nearly 30 in the past week or so, a state health group said Wednesday.
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, there were 182 districts statewide on the list, which is based on two-week numbers.
Officials note that their map and “red zone” designations cover the number of cases in a community within a designated school district boundary.
The infections are among the people in the community living within the boundaries of the districts and are not limited to students and school employees.
The local districts on the list are as follows. Also, * means the district entered the list this week.
- Augusta
- Bald Knob*
- Bay
- Blytheville
- Brookland
- Buffalo Island Central
- Cedar Ridge
- Corning
- Cross County*
- Earle
- East Poinsett County
- Forrest City*
- Gosnell
- Greene County Tech
- Harrisburg
- Highland
- Hoxie*
- Izard County Consolidated*
- Jackson County
- Jonesboro
- Lawrence County
- Manila
- Marion
- Marked Tree
- Marmaduke
- Maynard
- McCrory
- Melbourne*
- Midland
- Mountain Home*
- Mountain View
- Nettleton
- Newport
- Osceola
- Paragould
- Piggott
- Pocahontas
- Rector
- Rivercrest
- Riverside
- Riverview
- Salem
- Searcy
- Sloan-Hendrix
- Trumann
- West Memphis*
- Westside Consolidated
- White County Central
- Wynne
