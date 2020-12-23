Craighead Nursing Center hopeful vaccine is “the beginning of a better life”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The second wave of the COVID-19 vaccines has already started rolling out to nursing homes across the state, even here in Jonesboro.
Tuesday, the Craighead Nursing Center received its vaccines for staff and residents. Region 8 News spoke with pharmacists from Woodsprings Pharmacy six days ago, as they prepared for this exact moment.
Assistant Administrator, LaShae Brock says they couldn’t be happier to be one of the first to receive the vaccine.
With it being a choice for residents, she says everyone who could receive the vaccine agreed.
Brock adding participation is a good sign, especially since COVID has taken a toll on them.
“It’s been a very long year. Generally, most of us have worked a ton of hours. Worked different jobs we don’t normally work. It’s been a huge change for the resident. A huge change for the staff. This is the one chance we may have to getting back to our normal,” Brock said.
For the residents not able to get the vaccine due to being in quarantine, their vaccine will be held and given as soon as they are cleared.
Brock says it has been a long road, and they’re just hoping this is the beginning of a better life for all of them.
