Crittenden EMS under one year observation after court hearing dropped

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - There will no longer be a court hearing, and the state has decided to drop all alleged violations. There will now be a one year monitoring period in a decision made on Friday.
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a notice of hearing against Crittenden County EMS to evaluate all allegations made against the company and to make a decision to revoke their license.
The company serves West Memphis and parts of Cross County.
The long list of alleged violations includes:
- Missing records from 2018 to 2020
- Handling controlled substances improperly.
- Giving medication without a doctor’s prescription
- Having expired medication
- Not having a license for the Cross County location,
- The possession of the opioid Fentanyl without appropriate documentation
Hudson Hallum, service director, says that the health department was harsh and overstepped without properly investigating.
“We feel the investigation was a little overreaching and aggressive, and you know we’ve worked with our council to go through these things,” said Hallum. “We want to be as completely transparent with everything. We have no problems letting anyone come in and look at anything that they would want to.”
Hallum says that they provided sufficient documentation and complied with every request from the department of health. He says the allegations are “simply not true.”
“Our paramedics operate independently without any direct control. They operate through protocols and guidelines that allow them the latitude to use those medications whenever they see appropriate, so to say they used it 175 times, you know, statements like that are just very damaging,” Hallum said.
The consent agreement states that the company will have a minimum of four quarterly reviews, including on-site inspections, interviews with the Licensee’s personnel, provide documentation, and comply with any reasonable requests from ADH.
Former Medical Director Dr. Michael Johnson claimed he resigned because of the way they transported narcotics.
He claims that they were transporting them from West Memphis to Wynne in a company vehicle. Johnson says they should be in a lockbox.
Hallum says they hold themselves to the highest standard possible.
“We feel that we operate a good service that’s committed to the community. Everything we do is driven towards that,” said Hallum.
