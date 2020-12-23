Dec. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Dec. 23, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Our streak of rain-free weather comes to an end today with an approaching cold front.
Expect showers to develop by midday and continue through sunset, leaving us with a quarter-inch rainfall.
The upcoming Christmas holiday looks dry but a LOT colder.
In fact, daily highs will struggle to hit 40°F both Thursday and Friday with a wind chill in the 10s and 20s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With the state reporting nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, one Region 8 church decided to take its Christmas Eve service online.
Meanwhile, one community is pressing ahead with its plans to feed hundreds a holiday dinner.
Later today, the man accused of killing Rebekah Gould will make his first appearance in an Arkansas courtroom.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
