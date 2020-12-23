Deputies save family from burning home

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - They may have lost their home, but a family can thank a couple of Cross County sheriff’s deputies for saving their lives.
According to Sheriff David West, Robert Boyette and Matthew Maya were in Vanndale when they smelled burning wood.
The two deputies tracked down the source and found a home where a couple lived on fire. They knocked on the doors and windows until the man came to the door.
The man, according to the sheriff, went back in to get the woman and two dogs. One of the dogs ran back into the home and the woman followed.
Deputies Maya and Boyette then ran into the burning building, West said, and brought out the woman and the dog.
When a crew from the Wynne Fire Department arrived, they found heavy flames coming through the roof.
Crews from Vanndale and Cherry Valley arrived with tankers to assist Wynne firefighters. Together they battled the wind-whipped flames for four hours.
Despite their best efforts, the home was a total loss.
“Our condolences go to the residents,” the WFD stated. “Losing property to a fire is always devastating but around the holidays it just hurts worse.”
Sheriff West commended the deputies for “going above and beyond their duties. We are proud that they are a part of our department and our family of blue.”
