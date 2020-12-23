Dozens line up for surprise parade held for Mayor Harold Perrin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Even the rain couldn’t stop a surprise parade held for retiring Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor-elect Harold Copenhaver knocked on Perrin’s door, and then everyone was greeted by dozens of cars.
Drivers honked, waved, and even had signs for Mayor Perrin, all wishing him a great retirement.
None of this would’ve been possible without the secretive work from Mayor Perrin’s family and the city employees.
“It was definitely a surprise,” he said.
All of the city’s departments had cars in the parade. Mayor Perrin considers them all family.
“We’ve just become family over the years,” he said. “That just goes to show you how the City of Jonesboro is one big family. We’ve got over 535 full-time employees, so I was just totally shocked.”
Mayor Perrin’s health battle deterred him from seeking re-election in 2020. He said his test results are good and he’s undergoing immune therapy now.
The city of Jonesboro will still see Mayor Perrin out and about working in the future.
“You’re going to see a lot of me because I want to help Jonesboro continue to grow, anything I can do to do that,” Perrin said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.