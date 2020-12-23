Eufaula (AL) WR/TE Emmanual Stevenson commits to Arkansas State

EUFAULA, Ala. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to assemble his 2021 Arkansas State recruiting class.
Eufaula, Alabama senior Emmanual Stevenson committed to the Red Wolves Wednesday. A-State offered him on December 19th. The 6 foot 4, 225 pounder lined up at wide receiver and tight end. Stevenson had offers from South Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech, North Alabama, Southeast Missouri State, Alabama A&M, & Grambling.
Stevenson had 39 catches for 416 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 2020 season. Emmanual had 462 receiving yards and 5 scores in 2019. Eufaula was 9-3 in 2020 and reached the 2nd Round of the 6A State Playoffs.
The next D1 signing period for high school prospects is February 3rd.
