Grant to help city with continuing trail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $415,000 grant will provide the city of Jonesboro with continuing a key portion of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan for the future.
According to a media release from the City of Jonesboro, the city received the grant to help with continuing the A-State link portion of the project.
The project, which will be funded through ArDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, is called the Washington Connection. It will run from the curve on Hope Avenue, north on Houghton Road, and east on Washington to Marion Berry Parkway, city officials said.
The grant will also require a 20% match from the city, with Mayor Harold Perrin saying the project provides a key positive for the area.
“This trail will provide a safe passage to walk or bicycle between A-State, downtown – as well as connect to sidewalks to the JET Transfer Station, police department or to do business in town,” Perrin said in the media release. “It’s just another marker of progress for our overall plan to provide safe travel options around Jonesboro.”
The 2,640-foot project will be 10 feet wide and have a two-foot barrier from the road, officials said.
Perrin thanked ArDOT and the city’s Grants and Engineering departments for their work on the project.
