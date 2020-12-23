’I wouldn’t be scared of it:’ Jonesboro nursing home resident looking forward to taking vaccine

Then, she was visiting with her family through thick glass, and on Wednesday, she was finally able to sit with her daughter in person for the first time since March.
“First time I got to be with her since we got locked in. I think we been locked in for about a year,” McEntire said.
While it hasn’t been a full year, it sure does feel like it for those who have been shut in from the world in nursing homes.
McEntire was hoping to spend Christmas with her family, but she says she will be grateful for the moments she is getting.
And all though it’s not the Christmas she expected, after the past couple of months of having COVID and being isolated, she says she will take it.
With the COVID-19 vaccine soon on its way to her nursing home, she says she will also take that.
“I rather do that than to go through that virus again and be as sick as we were,” McEntire said.
Speaking from experience, she has a message for her community.
“I don’t know how to tell anybody what to do but they know their age and they know their health,” McEntire said.
Adding there is nothing to be concerned about, it’s worth the shot.
“But I wouldn’t be scared of it. If anyone takes it I advise them to appreciate it.” McEntire said.
And no matter the circumstances, she carries the same spirit she did months ago.
“I’m happy to be in this nursing home because they take care of us,” McEntire said. “I am thankful for my family and for my daughter. I am also thankful that I am as healthy as I am. I have had a long good journey in life and I wouldn’t take nothing from my back life.”
