Jonesboro police investigate robbery at Jordan’s Quick Stop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery that happened Tuesday evening at a convenience store on East Nettleton Avenue.
According to an incident report, officers got a call around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday about the robbery at Jordan’s Quick Stop in the 4500 block of East Nettleton Avenue.
Police believe a suspect went to the store, pointed a gun and robbed the store.
The suspect is described as a Black male, with brown eyes, 6′2″ and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
