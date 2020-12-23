Jonesboro police investigate robbery at Jordan’s Quick Stop

Jonesboro police investigate robbery at Jordan’s Quick Stop
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 23, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 8:31 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery that happened Tuesday evening at a convenience store on East Nettleton Avenue.

According to an incident report, officers got a call around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday about the robbery at Jordan’s Quick Stop in the 4500 block of East Nettleton Avenue.

Police believe a suspect went to the store, pointed a gun and robbed the store.

The suspect is described as a Black male, with brown eyes, 6′2″ and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.