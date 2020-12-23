Nestle announces $100M plant expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nestle USA announced Wednesday, Dec. 23, that it will invest more than $100 million to expand its Jonesboro plant.
The expansion, according to Arkansas Business, will also bring 100 more jobs to the area in the coming two years.
Nestle plans to renovate and add 90,000 square feet to the Jonesboro site.
Once the expansion is completed, the factory will add a line to produce Hot Pockets.
“Consumers are embracing eating at home like never before and rediscovering the frozen category, an evolution brought on by the pandemic that is showing signs of taking hold for the long term,” Mike Mahon, the factory’s manager, was quoted as saying in a news release.
The factory, which opened in 2002, currently employs about 750 full-time workers to produce frozen foods for the company’s Stouffer’s. Lean Cuisine, DiGiornia, and Tombstone brands.
