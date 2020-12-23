Police want to ‘grill’ truck owner

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigating the theft of a $20,000 camper would like to grill the owner of a unique truck.
Around 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, an unidentified white man stole a 2018 Kingsport Gulfstream bumper-pull camping trailer from Bearcat Storage, 7411 U.S. Highway 49 North.
The suspect, according to Detective Chris Jones, was driving a 2015-16 Ford Super Duty F-250 with a custom grill.
Anyone with information on this theft should call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.