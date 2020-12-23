Roll-over crash leads to aggravated assault arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A roll-over crash along Harrisburg Road Tuesday now has a Jonesboro man facing four counts of aggravated assault, according to Jonesboro police.
Jerry Adams, 24, of Jonesboro was arrested Tuesday after officers went to the 4000 block of Harrisburg Road due to the crash.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police spoke with the driver of the car about what happened.
She initially told police that she had lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road.
However, Jonesboro police said in the affidavit that they believed the woman may not have been telling the whole truth.
“(Driver) told Officer Brown that she had picked up Mr. Adams at a friend’s house and that he was very intoxicated. (Driver) then said they were driving down the road and the phone rang and Mr. Adams picked it up and was talking to someone giving out information about their small child,” the affidavit noted.
The driver told police that Adams got mad and threw the phone on the floor, started yelling, and got into an argument with her.
“(Driver) then said Mr. Adams reached across and jerked the steering wheel very hard, causing her to drive off the road. (Driver) then said that Mr. Adams then realized they were going to crash so he attempted to straighten the wheel but they drove off the road and flipped and tore up the yard,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The driver and three children - ages 5, 3, and one month old - were inside the car with Adams when the vehicle crashed, police said.
Jonesboro police said a witness stopped by to help get the children out of the car and was there until police arrived.
No one was hurt.
In addition to the four aggravated assault charges, Adams was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a minor-1st degree and criminal mischief-2nd degree in the case.
A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday for Adams, who will be arraigned Jan. 22 in circuit court.
A no-contact order was also issued in the case.
