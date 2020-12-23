Salvation Army opening warming center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With wind chills expected in the teens, the Salvation Army is opening its doors to those needing shelter from the Christmas cold.
The shelter, which is located at 800 Cate Ave., will open as a warming center Wednesday afternoon until Saturday morning, Dec. 23-26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of the community 365 days a year,” said Major Jim Lawrence in a news release. “”There’s no reason people can’t get out of the cold, because our doors are always open at The Salvation Army.”
Because of COVID-19, everyone entering will be required to wear a mask.
