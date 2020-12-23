White House: NEA cities, counties remain in “red zone”

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Several Northeast Arkansas metro areas remain in the so-called “red zone” in dealing with COVID-19, while federal health officials say there is some optimism about recent numbers.
According to the recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report, obtained by ABC News, the Jonesboro, Paragould, Searcy and Blytheville metro areas are in the “red zone” for high levels of transmission, while Batesville and Mountain Home are in the orange zone for moderate levels.
Officials also said 46 counties in Arkansas were in the red zone, including several in Region 8. They include Craighead, Greene, White, Mississippi, Jackson, St. Francis, Poinsett, Clay, Cleburne, Sharp and Fulton counties.
The counties in the orange zone include Crittenden, Baxter, Cross and Lawrence counties, while Independence, Randolph and Stone counties are in the yellow zone.
Statewide, the report notes Arkansas was in the red zone for cases (101 or more new cases per 100,000 population) with the 12th highest rate in the country.
The state also has the 25th highest rate in test positivity, with at least a 10.1% rate.
Officials also said Pulaski, Washington and Benton counties made up roughly 27.5% of new cases in the state over the past three weeks, while 96% of all counties had moderate or high levels of community transmission.
Also, 29% of the state’s nursing homes had at least one resident COVID-19 case, 49% had at least one new staff COVID-19 case and 16% had at least one new resident COVID-19 death between Dec. 7-13.
The report also made the following recommendations for people.
They include wearing masks, be physically distant, washing hands, avoiding crowds and social gatherings beyond your immediate family during the holidays.
When school starts back, officials also suggest that the state should establish public health protocols to do active testing in schools for teachers and students in districts with high cases. Also, for colleges, the report also suggested that they move to mandatory weekly testing of all on and off campus students.
Also, officials say that preliminary information showed that early diagnosis and immediate treatment with monoclonal antibodies may substantially lower the risk for hospitalization and death for people before having to go to the hospital.
