CRDC anticipates additional rental assistance funding from congressional COVID-19 relief bill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this week, Congress passed a COVID-19 relief bill that includes an additional $25 billion for rental assistance, along with an extension of the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31.
Agencies such as the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council in Jonesboro anticipate receiving some of the additional funding as the demand for rental assistance continues to be high.
According to Tony Thomas, Executive Director for CRDC, this means that those who are already receiving assistance will not be eligible to reapply for assistance.
He says that tenants and their landlords have signed a contract with the agency that will only be effective for the 2020 moratorium, but they can still seek assistance from other resources.
“We’re having some individuals call us back, and we’re having to tell those individuals ‘you’ve already been assisted’,” said Thomas. “So we work with them to try to find alternative means for assistance and that’s not always through our agencies, but at the same time, we do try to help where we can and try to give point them in the direction of resources that may be able to help.”
However, if a person applied before and they were denied assistance, they can reapply for the program if they meet the requirements.
Thomas says that those who are still waiting on the status of the application will be prioritized for assistance once the additional funding is released to the agency.
CRDC will update the agreements to reflect Jan. 31 moratorium expiration date for new applicants.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.