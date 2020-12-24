Dec. 24 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Dec. 24, plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re waking up to COLD temperatures this morning.
Windy conditions will make it even worse by dropping wind chills into the teens.
We will be even colder on Christmas morning, as temperatures stay in the 30s.
Another chance of showers will move through on Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Both residents and administrators at one Region 8 assisted living facility are “elated” with their “early Christmas gift.”
More than 180 Arkansas school districts are in the “red zone” as community COVID-19 cases continue to rise, including here in Region 8.
The Salvation Army’s warming shelter is open, but they say very few people are using it.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
