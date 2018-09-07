Even Colder on Christmas!

The wind will slowly decrease overnight after seeing wind gusts near and over 30 mph all day. The coldest air of the season arrives as temperatures quickly fall into the 20s and teens by morning. The wind won’t completely die down, so it’ll feel like single digits when you wake up to open presents. It doesn’t get much better during the day as highs stay in the 30s once again. We quickly warm up on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to the 50s. A cold front late Sunday will knock us back down into the 40s and bring a few showers overnight. The best chance of rain comes in the middle of the week. We will be too warm for snow but not warm enough for severe weather. Heavy rainfall is a concern, though. We’ll watch it.