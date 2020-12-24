FUMC Jonesboro holds ‘drive-in’ Christmas Eve service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro had a unique Christmas Eve service. Normally a Christmas service features a parking lot packed with cars. The same was true Thursday, but instead of going inside the building, everyone stayed inside their vehicles.
It was a drive-in service, complete with Christmas classics and a message from Pastor John Miles. He says this year created some different circumstances for the church.
“Usually, we have four candlelight services on Christmas Eve and we’ll have over 2,000 people here,” Miles said. “Everything filled up immediately and more people wanted to come and we just realized we couldn’t turn people away and it wouldn’t be safe.”
The church, meeting with just a third of their full capacity due to COVID-19, wanted to meet in-person for Christmas Eve. When they opened the registration to the public, however, they couldn’t meet the overwhelming demand.
So the church decided to hold a drive-in service. Cars packed Union Street while listening to the festivities on the radio. Instead of the candles, you see in traditional candlelight services, the church provided electric candles to everyone in attendance.
“We can celebrate Christ’s birth in the presence of Christ in our life whatever our circumstances,” Miles said. “We’re just so happy to be able to do something to honor Jesus tonight.”
Cars lined up on Union Street in downtown Jonesboro for the service which is just wrapping up.
The church also prerecorded the traditional services to air on their Facebook page.
