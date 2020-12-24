JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Great 8 was a Region 8 News staple back in the day to show the top weekly sports highlights.
Why not a Great 8 for favorite stories? Chris counts down his favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020.
Great 8: Chris’ Favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020
#1, #2, #3, & #4 revealed on Christmas 6pm & 10pm sportscasts
#5 - Desi Sills & Austin Reaves: From NEA to All-Conference in Power 5
#6 - Historic run for Red Wolves women’s soccer
#7 - December 5th, 2020: Corey Rucker makes history, final A-State game under Anderson
#8 - Melbourne girls basketball & Valley View volleyball continue dynasties
