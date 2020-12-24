Great 8: Chris’ favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020

Great 8: Chris’ favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020
Great 8 countdown for Region 8 Sports (Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison | December 24, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 4:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Great 8 was a Region 8 News staple back in the day to show the top weekly sports highlights.

Why not a Great 8 for favorite stories? Chris counts down his favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020.

Great 8: Chris’ Favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020

#1, #2, #3, & #4 revealed on Christmas 6pm & 10pm sportscasts

Great 8: Chris' favorite Region 8 Sports stories of 2020 (Part 1)

#5 - Desi Sills & Austin Reaves: From NEA to All-Conference in Power 5

#6 - Historic run for Red Wolves women’s soccer

#7 - December 5th, 2020: Corey Rucker makes history, final A-State game under Anderson

#8 - Melbourne girls basketball & Valley View volleyball continue dynasties

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.