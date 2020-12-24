Jonesboro police investigate stabbing on James Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a stabbing on James Street Thursday evening.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 8:50 p.m. about the stabbing in the 1600 to 1700 block of James Street.
Two people were injured and police believe the call was due to an unwanted guest.
The desk sergeant said the people injured were taken to local hospitals.
