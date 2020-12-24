Judge orders mental evaluation for Quake Lewellyn in Sutherland case

“That defense counsel has reason to believe that due to mental disease or defect, Mr. Lewellyn may not fully understand the proceedings against him, and may not have been able to fully appreciate the criminality of the conduct with which he is accused and his ability to assist in his defense may be in question,” James said in the November filing. “That pursuant to A.C.A. 5-2-304, Counsel for Defense requests that a mental evaluation be performed to determine the Defendant’s fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility and this request should include testing for mental retardation. Counsel requests a written report be filed with this Court in order for this Court to make a determination as to his mental state. This request is in the best interest of Mr. Lewellyn, and not for the purpose to delay.”