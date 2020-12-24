Judge orders mental evaluation for Quake Lewellyn in Sutherland case

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A request for a mental evaluation for a man accused of capital murder, rape and kidnapping of a Jackson County woman earlier this year has been granted, according to court records.
In the four-page order from Circuit Judge Harold Erwin, the mental evaluation was granted for Quake Lewellyn, 28, of Jonesboro.
Lewellyn was arrested in August in connection with the death of Sydney Sutherland.
Attorney William O. “Bill” James of Little Rock requested the mental evaluation Nov. 19 in court filings in Jackson County Circuit Court.
In the request, James said Lewellyn, who also faces an abuse of a corpse charge, may not understand the charges against him.
“That defense counsel has reason to believe that due to mental disease or defect, Mr. Lewellyn may not fully understand the proceedings against him, and may not have been able to fully appreciate the criminality of the conduct with which he is accused and his ability to assist in his defense may be in question,” James said in the November filing. “That pursuant to A.C.A. 5-2-304, Counsel for Defense requests that a mental evaluation be performed to determine the Defendant’s fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility and this request should include testing for mental retardation. Counsel requests a written report be filed with this Court in order for this Court to make a determination as to his mental state. This request is in the best interest of Mr. Lewellyn, and not for the purpose to delay.”
In the order, Judge Erwin immediately suspended all further proceedings in the case.
The order noted that the Division of Behavioral Health Services of the Department of Human Services is directed to determine who will examine Lewellyn, plus be given information from the prosecuting attorney’s office on the case as well as Lewellyn’s background “that is deemed relevant to the examination, including the criminal history of the defendant.”
Once the examination is done, the court will receive a report that should show the following:
- A description of the nature of the examination.
- A description of any evidence that the defendant is feigning a sign or symptom of mental disease or defect.
- A finding as to whether the defendant has a mental disease or defect or if unable to make such a determination, the reasons therefore.
- A specific description of the signs or symptoms of mental disease or defect, if in the opinion of the examiner the defendant has a mental disease or defect.
- A substantiated diagnosis in the terminology of the American Psychiatric Association’s current edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
- An opinion on whether the defendant lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against him or her and to assist effectively in his or her own defense as a consequence of mental disease or defect, and an explanation of the examiner’s opinion and the basis of the opinion.
According to the order, the examination is expected to take at least 60 days or possibly longer, depending on what is determined to be necessary for the examination to be done.
Officials said in August that the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office ruled that Sutherland’s cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, with the manner of death being homicide.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.