New $500,000 project coming to Walnut Ridge in the new year

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - ‘Eleven Point and Scentations’ is coming to Walnut Ridge, the city announced in a Facebook post Thursday.
The home fragrance shop is moving near Stewart Park in the old Jones and Vining building on NE Front Street in Walnut Ridge. The project is expected to be a half-million dollars in total.
Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp says he’s thrilled to have the company in the city.
“For these people to walk in and want to bring this business to Walnut Ridge and expand it is a huge boost for a town our size,” Snapp said. “[With] 20 jobs and adding six more is good.”
The building will also be used as a manufacturing facility for rice well engines. The move is expected to be completed in Jan. 2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.