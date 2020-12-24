Rob Harley leaves Pittsburgh to become Arkansas State defensive coordinator

Yahoo Sports was first to report that Pittsburgh linebackers coach Rob Harley will be the Red Wolves defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Harley spent the last six seasons with the Panthers, he also served as recruiting coordinator from 2017-2020. His work with the LBs helped fuel a Pitt defense that led the nation in sacks (46) this season. The Panthers were also 5th nationally in rushing defense, allowing an average of 93.5 yards per game.