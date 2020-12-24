A simple question leads to community working together to feed the homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One conversation in a downtown Jonesboro restaurant has inspired many to work together by providing a warm meal for the homeless in the community.
The Recovery Room Coffeehouse and Bistro had a conversation with a regular customer who asked, “Who is cooking holiday meals for the homeless?”
That’s when manager Nancy Owens and the customer began brainstorming and talking. They then decided to take the matter into their own hands.
“It really has been beyond my expectations,” Owens said. “What started as a small conversation over this last few days has really blossomed into a bit of a movement.”
The customer donated around $200 to make this happen. Owens then took to Facebook to seek additional help.
“I really went on, with a very small request which was, ‘Help me find out where to take these meals.’ What I got back was people wanting to be in action, people wanting to do things,” she said.
The post got positive feedback with many wanting to donate items. Blankets, shampoo, and other items were given to also pass out.
“I’m just so amazed and so tickled that this community cares that much that all you have to do is send out one request and people spring into action and want to help,” she said.
Several volunteers helped Owens Wednesday to distribute the food and donated items, including her family and coworkers.
While this warms the heart, it’s made her realize a larger issue.
“We know that we’re not solving the homeless problem. We are making a gesture today and it feels good to do that but this problem is becoming bigger and much more significant. It’s up to us to figure out something more lasting.”
