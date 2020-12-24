US Attorney Cody Hiland resigns, plans to pursue options in private sector

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland announced Thursday that he will be resigning later this month to pursue opportunities in the private sector.
According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Hiland, 48, said the resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 31.
Hiland, who graduated from UCA and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Bowen Law School, said that he enjoyed working with the attorneys and staff at the office.
“The opportunity afforded me to represent the exceptional people of this great nation as a United States Attorney has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my public career. I can think of no higher calling nor any greater responsibility in the legal community than the privilege of bearing the burden of seeking justice. It is a sobering responsibility that requires discipline of emotion, sharpness of mind, and a love for both the people you serve and the Constitution that protects us all. The pursuit of that purpose is, in itself, a great reward,” Hiland said. “But doing so alongside the committed public servants that work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and possess those rare qualities is a gift that I will always cherish. That the Assistant U.S. Attorneys in this small district have the sixth largest caseload out of 94 districts is nothing short of remarkable and is a testament to their commitment and work ethic. Any success attributable to this office over the last three years belongs to each and every member of our staff. I am simply proud to be associated with their tireless efforts.”
A United States Attorney must be appointed by a President and confirmed by the United States Senate before they can serve in the office.
