US Attorney Cody Hiland resigns, plans to pursue options in private sector

“The opportunity afforded me to represent the exceptional people of this great nation as a United States Attorney has been the highest honor and most fulfilling duty of my public career. I can think of no higher calling nor any greater responsibility in the legal community than the privilege of bearing the burden of seeking justice. It is a sobering responsibility that requires discipline of emotion, sharpness of mind, and a love for both the people you serve and the Constitution that protects us all. The pursuit of that purpose is, in itself, a great reward,” Hiland said. “But doing so alongside the committed public servants that work in the U.S. Attorney’s Office and possess those rare qualities is a gift that I will always cherish. That the Assistant U.S. Attorneys in this small district have the sixth largest caseload out of 94 districts is nothing short of remarkable and is a testament to their commitment and work ethic. Any success attributable to this office over the last three years belongs to each and every member of our staff. I am simply proud to be associated with their tireless efforts.”