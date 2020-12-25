Apartment building damaged in fire on Christmas morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro firefighters spent early Christmas morning battling a fire at an apartment complex on Caraway Road.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters responded to the Chateau Apartments in the 800 block of South Caraway Road around 4:20 a.m. Friday.
As soon as firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire showing from multiple apartments, the post noted.
Crews worked to put out the fire as well as checked on residents at the apartment.
“All occupants were found to be outside of the structure and safe. Fire damage was limited to one building with another adjacent unit suffering minor smoke and water damage. After the fire was knocked down, crews remained on scene to extinguish hot spots as well as assist occupants with removal of salvageable items, including Christmas presents,” Jonesboro firefighters said in the post.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.