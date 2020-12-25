Arkansas reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas as hospitalizations dropped around the state.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 213,267 total cases as of Friday, up 2,122 from Thursday.
The number of hospitalizations dropped 31 to 1,062, while the number of total active cases remained the same at 23,378, state officials said.
Arkansas also had 32 additional deaths on Christmas Day.
Of the 32 deaths, seven were reported in Region 8. Five deaths were in Baxter County while one each was reported in Sharp and St. Francis counties.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the Tweet that while the number of hospitalizations has dropped, there was still work left to be done.
“We have had a decline in hospitalizations, and the new cases are lower but remain over 2,000,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “We have a lot to do as a state and nation in the closing days of 2020 to turn the tide on the surging virus. It will take all of us.”
As of Christmas, Arkansas has had 2,221,257 total tests reported since the pandemic began earlier this year and has received over two million negative tests so far.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.